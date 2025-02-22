Good Life Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 2.5 %

SHEL stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

