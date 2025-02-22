Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Shares of Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,834,303 shares in the company, valued at $140,101,745.40. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

About Golden Matrix Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 78,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

