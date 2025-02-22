Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Golden Matrix Group Price Performance
Shares of Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,834,303 shares in the company, valued at $140,101,745.40. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group
About Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
