Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 22nd

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 33,522,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,439,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. 21,596,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,978,090. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,287. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Recommended Stories