Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of GSAT opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Globalstar Company Profile
