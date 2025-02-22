Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.48. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

