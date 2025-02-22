Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after acquiring an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 134,440 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.49 and a 12 month high of $102.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

