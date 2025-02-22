Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 5,372.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period.

Shares of CII opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

