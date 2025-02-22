Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

