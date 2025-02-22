Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 23,564 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 4,531.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 372.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,056,448 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,900,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $19,805,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,871,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,957,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

