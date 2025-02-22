Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

GKOS stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.04. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $83.90 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

