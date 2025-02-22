Gil Chapman Sells 11,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.38 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

