GigCapital7 Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GIGGU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 25th

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 25th. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIGGU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital7 Corp. Unit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,492,000.

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Company Profile

We are a newly organized Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) company, also known as a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

