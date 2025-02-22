Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$29.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. TD Securities set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.86.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

GEI stock opened at C$21.27 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.83 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,910 shares of company stock worth $1,786,139. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.