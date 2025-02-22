General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 91.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 505.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after buying an additional 1,593,413 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,458,000 after buying an additional 457,038 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $199.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.72. General Electric has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

