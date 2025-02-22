GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

GEV stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

