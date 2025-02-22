GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $38.64. Approximately 8,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

GBank Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $531.36 million and a P/E ratio of 27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.