Gaimin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $71,785.98 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gaimin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,985,986,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,731,000,000 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,985,986,304 with 24,731,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00019051 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $80,020.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

