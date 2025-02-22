FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $194.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.
FTI Consulting Stock Performance
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,249,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,519,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after buying an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 740,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,600,000 after buying an additional 63,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
