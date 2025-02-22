FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $194.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $161.24 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average of $206.78.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,249,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,519,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after buying an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 740,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,600,000 after buying an additional 63,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.