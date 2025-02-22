Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Zacks reports. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Freshpet updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of FRPT traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.42. Freshpet has a one year low of $89.15 and a one year high of $164.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.93.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.