Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Plans $0.62 Dividend

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6199 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Fortescue Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FSUGY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 63,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,442. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Fortescue Company Profile
