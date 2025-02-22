Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CRO Sells $159,108.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,728. This trade represents a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jennifer Phillips sold 1,400 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $1,400.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 278.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 110,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forge Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

