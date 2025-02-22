Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Reduced by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.