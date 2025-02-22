First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

