First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 311,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
