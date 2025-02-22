First Niles Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNFI remained flat at $8.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. First Niles Financial has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

