First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s Why

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 245,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 73,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Andes Silver
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for First Andes Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Andes Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.