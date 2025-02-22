Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

