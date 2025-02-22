Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
The firm has a market cap of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.71.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
