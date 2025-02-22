Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 11.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). Approximately 8,299,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 11.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.71.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
