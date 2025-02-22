Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.71.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.