Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 30.4% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 30.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). 19,404,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 11.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.71.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.