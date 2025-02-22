Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 29.5% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 29.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88). 28,018,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 3,995,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.71.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
