Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46, RTT News reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $12.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.22. 73,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $169.17 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

