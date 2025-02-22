FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.6 %

SNY stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

