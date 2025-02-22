FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 345 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 226,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,176 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.