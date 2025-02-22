FDx Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in Amgen by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.59. The firm has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.09.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

