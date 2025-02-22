Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

