Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.5% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $486.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

