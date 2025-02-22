Everus (NYSE:ECG) Director Rocca Michael Della Acquires 1,050 Shares

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Everus Stock Down 6.3 %

ECG stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84. Everus has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

