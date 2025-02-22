Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,710,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,000. Garrett Motion accounts for about 2.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,779 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Garrett Motion by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,649,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 109,430 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,419,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,283,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

