Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMOT opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

