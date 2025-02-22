Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 4.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.