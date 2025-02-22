Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,287 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $21,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

