Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. Etsy has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

