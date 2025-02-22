Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,012 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,744,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,940,005.16. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $94,176.00.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $149,783.36.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $113,344.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $75,445.35.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $112,264.92.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $92,516.16.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $87,315.92.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,165.63.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,444.80.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
EVCM stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
