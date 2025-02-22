Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on EQX. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 10,966 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$92,224.06. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 23,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$189,339.02. Insiders sold 56,353 shares of company stock valued at $474,429 over the last quarter.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
