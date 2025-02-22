EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.450-10.750 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $208.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.