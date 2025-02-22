EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $133.10 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

