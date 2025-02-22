EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.