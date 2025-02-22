Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.25 and a 200-day moving average of $444.32. Elevance Health has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 34 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

